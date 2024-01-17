Kejriwal seeks blessings of Lord Ram

NEW DELHI: With only days to go before the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita on Tuesday attended a ‘Sunderkand path’ at Prachin Shri Balaji Mandir, evoking a strong criticism from the BJP.

The event was a part of the ‘Sunderkand’ recitation programmes organised by the AAP across all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital.

In a post on X, the AAP convener said, “I alongwith wife participated in the Shri Sunderkand Paath organized in Rohini temple to worship the lord.”

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also participated in the event at his assembly constituency. Taking to X, Bhardwaj said, “With the immense grace of Bajrangbali ji, Sunderkand was recited in every assembly of Delhi including Chirag Delhi. We pray to Bajrangbali ji for everyone’s well-being, may there be peace in Delhi, the country and the entire world, may there be goodwill and love everywhere.”

Launching a scathing attack over AAP organising ‘Sunderkand’ recitals across the city, the Delhi BJP leaders said that there was a time when CM Kejriwal had opposed the Ram Temple from a public platform and said that he himself and his family, including grandmother, were very sad that the construction of the Ram Temple was being done hurting sentiments of other religion people. Despite this, a grand Ram temple is being built, and the AAP, which is famous for changing its colours, is now wearing saffron.

Questioning Kejriwal if while reciting the ‘Sunderkand’, he invited AAP MLA Rajendra Gautam, Delhi BJP Secretary Bansuri Swaraj said Gautam was the one who talked about boycotting Hindu scriptures and Ramayana in the Assembly in December 2023.

“If Kejriwal wants to recite Sunderkand, then first he should take action on Rajendra Pal Gautam who had taken a public oath that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna should not be considered Gods. AAP’s allied with the DMK, a party whose leaders had compared Sanatan culture and Hindu religion with diseases and spoke about uprooting Sanatan. Will he make them hail Santan Dharma now?” Swaraj jibed.

On Monday, the AAP announced that from Tuesday, the party will organise grand ‘Sunderkand’ recitals across Delhi.