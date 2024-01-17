Parliament security breach: Cops oppose Neelam’s bail application

NEW DELHI: Opposing the bail plea moved by Neelam Azad, the only woman arrested in the Parliament security breach incident, the Delhi Police on Tuesday argued that she was involved in “disrupting the sovereignty and integrity” of the country and the bail cannot be granted as the investigation is ongoing.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur at Patiala House Court reserved the order for January 18 on Neelam’s plea claiming she was not required for investigation and that “no purpose will be served by keeping her in custody any longer.”

Refuting Neelam’s plea, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh said the investigation, under UAPA, will be “hampered, hindered, and obstructed” by the accused if granted bail. “The accused will influence the investigation,” he said, adding the accused was involved in an offence that draw punishment up to life sentence or death penalty.The allegations are grave and heinous in nature, the SPP said.