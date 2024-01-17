Pouring their hearts out

While An Uncommon Love is a new experience for her, given that it’s her foray into non-fiction, it nevertheless shares a lot of themes from Divakaruni’s vast body of work. “I was initially hesitant about doing this project when I was approached by the publisher with this idea, as I had focused on only fiction and poetry before this. But since I was an admirer of the Murthys, and because I believed that focusing on the human and emotional aspects of their story, especially the early years with all their ups and downs, would inspire many, I took on the project,” she shares.

Divakaruni’s meticulous research process involved extensive interviews, including virtual interactions from the USA and in-person visits to Bengaluru. “I interviewed Rohan [Murthy] and Akshata [Murty], while Mr Murthy was particularly helpful as he sent me a lot of biographical notes. But the most important part was when I came to Bengaluru and spent an extended period of time with the family, including Rohan and Sudhaji’s sister Sunanda, and friends from their early years in Pune. We had long, relaxed conversations where Mr and Mrs Murthy reminisced about that happy and relatively relaxed time as they dated and got to know each other – and in the process, I got to know a lot about them, including some very funny as well as sad stories from their childhood, all of which I put in the book. As we grew more comfortable with each other, the Murthys spoke openly about mistakes they had made, and that, too, added an important texture to the book,” shares the Betty and Gene McDavid Professor of Writing at the University of Houston Creative Writing Programme.