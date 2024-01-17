Rs 544.80 crore allocated to improve mandis in Delhi: Minister Gopal Rai

NEW DELHI: To ensure development of various mandis across the national capital, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) approved a budget a Rs 544.80 crore. An announcement to this effect was made by development minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday after a board meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat.

The board approved a budget for the mandis in financial year 2024-25. The meeting included officials from the DAMB and Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).

Giving details, Rai said, “The board has given the green signal to a budget of Rs 544.80 crore for the development of mandis. For the financial year 2024-25, the board has allocated approximately Rs 225.96 crore to APMC, Azadpur; Rs 20.07 crore to Ghazipur Fruit and Vegetables Market; Rs 21.27 crore to FP and EMC Ghazipur; Rs 8.63 crore to Flower Market; Rs 21.77 crore to APMC Keshopur; Rs 31.36 crore to APMC, Narela; Rs 5.36 crore to APMC, Najafgarh and Rs 210.40 crore to DAMB.”

Rai further added, “Along with development of the Tikri Khampur wholesale mandi, the Fruit and Vegetables mandi and the Poultry Market at Ghazipur. Renovation of the Ghazipur Flower Market will also be undertaken. Additionally, renovation of the Ghazipur Poultry Market will be done with a budget of Rs 70 crore.”

The minister said, “The city government is committed to the development, expansion, and creation of better infrastructure in mandis.”

Farmers’ welfare priority

Development minister Gopal Rai said the city government is committed to the development, expansion, and creation of better infrastructure at the mandis across the national capital. All the decisions of the board have been taken keeping in mind the well-being of the farmers of Delhi and for the overall betterment of the mandis, he added.