'A Game of Two Halves': More than a game

The Indo-British film A Game of Two Halves delves into the themes of identity crisis, racial dissonance, and acceptance of one’s self. Set against the vibrant and contrasting backdrop of Hyderabad and London, the film chronicles the transformative journey of Sanjay, played by Saaj Raja -- a 32-year-old British actor known for films like Marvel’s Eternals and Foreigner’s Pride -- through the lens of sports. A soccer drama, the film – which stars Indian actors like Harish Khanna, Swaroopa Ghosh, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Pawan Chopra, and Sachin Chaudhary – is set to hit cinemas in India, the UK, and the US on February 23.

A Game of Two Halves is directed by British Asian filmmaker Khayam Khan, who was born in Hyderabad, but moved to the UK around 40 years back. In a recent chat with TMS, the filmmaker opened up about the multicultural settings of his first feature film. Here are some excerpts of the conversation:

How has your dual cultural background influenced your filmmaking style and storytelling? Has any individual had a significant impact on your approach to filmmaking?

I grew up on Sholay and Deewar. Later, directors like David Lean, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee had an influence on me. Therefore my filmmaking and storytelling styles have been my own fusion of British and Indian visions, but through osmosis, with cultural influences from the rest.