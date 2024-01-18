Delhi: Dense fog continues to disrupt flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport

NEW DELHI: Dense fog continues to affect flight operations at Delhi airport as scores of flights to and from the capital city were cancelled, delayed and diverted to other airports.
According to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA)’s Flight Information Display System, 10 flights were diverted, 53 flights were cancelled and over 120 were delayed in the day. A respite from the situation is unlikely soon as the weather agency has predicted the present weather conditions to improve only after a week.
Continuing its efforts to improve air traffic management, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will inspect a CAT-III (B)-compliant runway at the Delhi Airport before opening it for take-off and landing during dense fog conditions, sources said, adding if all goes well, the runway will be open to flight operations by next week.
“A team of DGCA officials will be coming for inspection. Technical aspects such as lighting and the structure will be examined. Its preparations are completed. Final toucher are being given. We hope for prompt clearance from the regulator after which we will start operations on the runway in two to three days post-inspection,” according to a senior official from the airport authority.
Once approved, the IGIA will have three operational CAT-III runways, which will be equipped with handling take-offs and landings during extreme foggy weather.
Set for the inspection from the aviation regulator, the runway — 10/28 — has been shut since mid-September for re-carpeting. Its closure had left the airport with only functional one CAT-III compliant runway which led to chaos in flight operations during low-visibility days aggravated by a dense fog. Officials said the runway will bring much relief to the passengers caught in the uncertainty of cancellation, delay and diversions of the flights.