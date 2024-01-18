Delhi: Whiff of a new ‘scam’ in Kanwar camps, 3 revenue officials under scanner

NEW DELHI: A new “scam” has surfaced involving the camps arranged for kanwariyas. Officials of the revenue department have been accused of siphoning Rs 23.4 crore in setting up camps for Kanwar Yatra, sources in Raj Niwas said on Wednesday.

Three revenue department officials, including a sub-divisional magistrate, accused of violating guidelines in allotting tenders and inflating the cost of the products used in camps, have been named in the case, sources said.

The vigilance department has reportedly found that the tender value of articles used in the camps was inflated without obtaining approval. Substandard products were allegedly procured.

The irregularities are said to have taken place in 2022. A complaint was received by the L-G secretariat in the matter following which he gave orders to chief secretary for an inquiry. Sources said the preliminary probe revealed irregularities which prompted a full investigation.

The probe report submitted by the chief secretary alleged that a scam had taken place in awarding the tent work for Kanwar camps by the caretaking branch of the revenue department. The L-G has asked the CS to take “strict action as per the relevant rules” against the three officials — SDM (HQ) RR Singh, section officer Sanjay Kumar Madan and junior assistant Anurag — for gross misconduct.

Sources said ordinary tents were set up for Rs 3.45 per sqft, which were procured at 2.25 in 2019. The report said waterproof tents could have been set up at the same price.