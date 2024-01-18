Hizbul Mujahideen operative sent to 14 day judicial custody

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday sent a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Mattoo, an accused in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir, to 14-day judicial custody.

Mattoo, an A++ category terrorist carrying a reward of more than Rs 11 lakh and wanted for 13 years for his involvement in terror cases, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police earlier in the month.

Notably, the court allowed another application of the police seeking the release of an accused Mohd Rafi Nazar in the case as there is no “incriminating evidence had surfaced against him during interrogation.” Nazar, who was arrested on the disclosure statement of Mattoo will now remain in custody in a case of the NIA.

Matoo is named in “11 known terror attack cases”, including five grenade attacks and killing of at least five police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

As per the remand papers, Mattoo had disclosed during interrogation that Nazar, one of his associates in Hizbul Mujahideen, deals with the financial aid of the outfit.

Nazar was said to be providing money from Pakistan on the pretext of doing a business of pashmina shawls and carpets which was allegedly used in financing the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir.