Police tighten security in Delhi ahead of Republic day

NEW DELHI: Security has been beefed up in the national capital ahead of Republic Day celebrations and consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
The Delhi Police has been put on alert and is using ‘flare guns’ or very light pistols (VLP) to light up the forest area of northeast Delhi, the official said. “The security measures have been beefed up ahead of the events. On Tuesday night, we used flare guns to light up the forest area of northeast to check any illegal activities,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
The northeast area is considered a sensitive area, he said. “Intensive patrolling and combing operation along the Yamuna River bank and Khadar area is going on in view of upcoming Republic Day. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” he said.
More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed across the city to avoid any untoward incident.
The night patrolling staffers, who have been directed to check hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas, are checking security measures in place at these facilities, particularly near the railway stations and inter-state bus terminals, and their records to know who is visiting the national capital and for what purpose.
There will be elaborate security arrangements in two NCR districts - Gautam Buddh Nagar and Gahaziabad. The district administrations have claimed to take all measures with the special vigil on January 22. In view of the security arrangements, patrolling and checking is being done in all the police station areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad Police Commissionerates.
All liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida will also remain shut on January 22 as per an order issued by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration. District Magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma had earlier said that the order also applies to military and paramilitary canteens.
“In view of the consecration of Lord Shri Ram in the temple being built at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, all the retail shops, Premium Retail Vendors and Model Shop/Bar of country liquor, foreign liquor, beer and cannabis in Gautam Buddha Nagar district will be closed on January 22, 2024 under the United Province Excise Act,” said Verma.
Grains being collected at a Ram temple for Ayodhya
Rice, wheat and other types of grains are being collected at an old Ram temple in south Delhi and will be sent to Ayodhya to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the new temple in the holy city. Run by an over three decade-old society named ‘Shri Sanatan Dharm Sabha’, the structure of the temple, whose consecration ceremony took place 30 years ago, sits on a hilly terrain in East of Kailash, part of the Aravalli hills in the national capital.