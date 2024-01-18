The bundled joys of picnic days

When was the last time that you were part of a picnic?” I asked my husband a few weeks ago. “Well… I don’t remember the year, but I do remember that I was under ten, and that we’d packed loads of absolutely delightful food to a remote patch some 30 kilometres away from home,” he replied. This got us thinking, taking us back to last Saturday, when my friends and I headed to the delightful Lodhi Gardens, amid this cold wave of Delhi, armed with baskets of food and juices just the way we once used to.

As middle-class Indians, the very idea of a picnic was integral to our childhoods. Most of our homes were devoid of large-enough front-yards or back-yards to accommodate outdoor parties, and barbecues were never a trend here. Therefore, through the ’80s, ’90s and the early part of the 2000s, families and groups would get together in public gardens, parks and riversides, armed with home-cooked delicacies and all the requisites for a variety of indoor and outdoor sports.

Last Saturday, my friends and I—six of us, no less—replicated this essence at the delightful Lodhi Gardens. On the menu were aloo subzi sandwiches, chicken and mayonnaise sandwiches, matar kachoris, pickles, sponge cakes, oranges and juices. Our parents may have chuckled looking at our brief menu, but for the typically urban, sheltered young adults that we are, this was a resplendent experience!