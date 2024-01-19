Air quality improves in Delhi-NCR, ban on cars lifted

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday lifted a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR amid a progressive improvement in air quality in the region.

The commission noted a significant improvement with an AQI of 316 at 2 pm, well below the threshold for invoking Stage-III actions under the air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Preventive measures are in place and the forecast suggests further improvement, said the statutory body responsible for forming air pollution reduction strategies for the region and their implementation.

The commission also asked agencies to keep strict vigil and intensify measures under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP to obviate the implementation of Stage III of GRAP actions.

The Stage-III restrictions were activated on Sunday after air quality plummeted to ‘severe plus’ levels. However, Stage-I to Stage-II actions remain in effect to prevent a shift to the ‘severe’ category.