Business Blasters: Shape students to be job givers, not seekers, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, addressing the students and teachers at the Excellence in Education Awards of the Delhi government, said the ‘Business Blasters’ programme shaped the students’ mindset of becoming “job givers and not seekers”.

On the occasion, government, government-aided, and private school children were honoured for outstanding performances in board exams in the ‘Excellence in Education Awards 2023’. Kejriwal participated as the chief guest in the ceremony held at Thyagraj Stadium.