Business Blasters: Shape students to be job givers, not seekers, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, addressing the students and teachers at the Excellence in Education Awards of the Delhi government, said the ‘Business Blasters’ programme shaped the students’ mindset of becoming “job givers and not seekers”.
On the occasion, government, government-aided, and private school children were honoured for outstanding performances in board exams in the ‘Excellence in Education Awards 2023’. Kejriwal participated as the chief guest in the ceremony held at Thyagraj Stadium.
Fifty-one government and private schools were awarded under seven categories by the Chief Minister and Education minister Atishi.
Kejriwal said if every child in the country is provided with good education, children will indeed make the nation developed. “In Delhi, we have demonstrated this by providing excellent education to all children. I believe that every child, whether rich or poor, should receive equal access to education. Our government has achieved this feat. We have created a positive environment in all government schools, provided excellent facilities,” Kejriwal said.
He further said that the credit for “education revolution” in the city should be given to the teachers of the government schools. “We sent teachers abroad for training. As a result, our teachers have brought about an educational revolution in just 7-8 years,” he said, adding, “We haven’t changed the teachers, we only gave them an environment to excel. Even the underprivileged get the best education in Delhi now,” Kejriwal said.