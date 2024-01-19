Delhi Cops take stock of R-Day security, hold multi-state coordination panel meet

NEW DELHI: An interstate coordination meeting between different law enforcement and security agencies was held at the Delhi Police headquarters on Thursday in the wake of the upcoming Republic Day.

A senior Delhi Police officer informed that the meeting was chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and attended by senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, along with senior officers of central agencies like NIA, NCB, IB and NATGRID.

During the meeting, Commissioner Arora emphasised that a drive should be launched to trace and verify the criminals released from jails.Arora asked officers to closely monitor criminals with terrorist or radical backgrounds.