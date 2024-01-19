Delhi Cops take stock of R-Day security, hold multi-state coordination panel meet

NEW DELHI: An interstate coordination meeting between different law enforcement and security agencies was held at the Delhi Police headquarters on Thursday in the wake of the upcoming Republic Day.
A senior Delhi Police officer informed that the meeting was chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and attended by senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, along with senior officers of central agencies like NIA, NCB, IB and NATGRID.
During the meeting, Commissioner Arora emphasised that a drive should be launched to trace and verify the criminals released from jails.Arora asked officers to closely monitor criminals with terrorist or radical backgrounds.
He also stated that preventing smuggling of firearms remains a priority area for the law enforcement agencies, further emphasising the importance of quick sharing of information between intelligence and enforcement agencies, so that quick action can be taken.
Another senior Delhi Police official informed that the officers who took part in the multi-state coordination meeting shared intelligence related to terror inputs and the anti-terror measures put in place including border checkings and verifications of suspicious elements.
“Issues related to the movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects from the open areas were also discussed,” the official told this newspaper. Officials added that traffic restrictions to check unauthorised intrusion at borders have been planned.