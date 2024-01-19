Delhi: Relief to elderly inmates aged 70 & above likely, but with riders

NEW DELHI: Infirm and elderly prisoners languishing in city jails can get a second chance at life as L-G VK Saxena has approved a draft notification for amendment in the Delhi Prison Rules 2018, paving the way for premature release of incapacitated convicts who have served half of their sentences, officials said on Thursday.

According to the approved rule for amendment, convicts aged 70 years and above who have undergone at least half of their actual sentence and are unable to perform daily tasks could be released prematurely.

However, there are riders. The amendment will apply to convicts serving fixed-term sentences. Those convicted for life or death sentences under drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption, treason, terrorism and Pocso charges would not be eligible.