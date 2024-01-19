Delhi: Relief to elderly inmates aged 70 & above likely, but with riders

NEW DELHI: Infirm and elderly prisoners languishing in city jails can get a second chance at life as L-G VK Saxena has approved a draft notification for amendment in the Delhi Prison Rules 2018, paving the way for premature release of incapacitated convicts who have served half of their sentences, officials said on Thursday.
According to the approved rule for amendment, convicts aged 70 years and above who have undergone at least half of their actual sentence and are unable to perform daily tasks could be released prematurely.
However, there are riders. The amendment will apply to convicts serving fixed-term sentences. Those convicted for life or death sentences under drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption, treason, terrorism and Pocso charges would not be eligible.
The move also aims to decongest the overcrowding in city jails—Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini— that together have over 20,000 prisoners against their capacity of 10,026.
A review committee will be set up in each prison to decide the fate of the convicts applying for premature release. The appellants then have to pass through the medical board to confirm whether they are incapacitated. Also, a social investigation report, including feedback from the victim(s) of the crime involving the convict, will have to be submitted to the panel while deciding the remittance.
An Evaluation Committee will go through the recommendations from the medical board and submit the proposal to the L-G for approval.