Delhi's Khan Market: An open and shut case

The idea of a bookstore with a café, which seems so common now, was unheard of in the Delhi of the 2000s. And it could only run at what is today considered one of the most upscale marketplaces in Delhi, the Khan Market, the 22nd most expensive retail high street in the world. When the Full Circle bookstore and Café Turtle, opened in 2000 at the Khan, it was “one of its kind”, says Priyanka Malhotra, the owner of the café—to everyone’s shock, it shut down in December.

The bookstore-café had, in fact, opened its doors first in 1998 in the Santushti Complex, before moving to Khan Market; it has, however, bid its final goodbye from there, as well. “With the pandemic, we have seen a significant change in Khan Market overall, with far fewer footfalls,” says Malhotra, explaining the rationale behind this move. It currently operates its Nizamuddin East and Greater Kailash I outlets.

Sanjiv Mehra, the president of the Khan Market Traders’ Association, tells a different tale. “The moment one place shuts down, another opens. If you have a product to sell, Khan Market will find customers for you,” he says. Like all cities, Delhi too has bustling markets, some more dynamic than others. New shops open, and old shops shift, or go out of business. Many businesses come and go, while many stay and grow. This is also true of Delhi’s Khan Market.