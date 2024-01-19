Five arrested for robbing Rs 75 lakh from bizman in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Five men, including the driver of the victim, were arrested for robbing Rs 75 lakhs in the city’s Shalimar Garden area, an official said on Thursday.
The accused were identified as Vicky Kumar (33), Robin, Sudhanshu (23), Mukesh a.k.a Bobby (50), and Abhishek (21). Vicky was an employee of the complainant Nitesh Goyal and was working as his driver for eight years
According to the police, on January 13, a robbery of Rs 75 lakhs was reported at Shalimar Bagh police station after which a team reached the scene. The complainant said he had sent his employee to collect Rs 75 lakhs in cash from an associate, near Mata Channo Devi Hospital in Janakpuri.
After collecting the cash, the duo returned to the office at Govind Mohalla, Haidarpur. While parking the car, while the employee proceeded towards the office on foot with the cash in hand. , two men approached from behind, brandished weapons, and robbed the bag containing cash from him, said the Special CP (Law & Order) Ravindra Singh Yadav.
During the investigation, the police team scrutinised CCTV footage from cameras installed around the crime scene, thoroughly checking the route taken by the victim’s vehicle.
“Due to the incident taking place at night, locating the culprits proved challenging despite the assistance of CCTV cameras. Dense fog and low visibility further hindered the investigation. The team persistently worked on the case, narrowing down their investigation to the Kirari Suleman Nagar area,” Special CP said.
Local informers alerted and technical surveillance was deployed, the police identified all the accused, arrested them and recovered a portion of the stolen cash.
Interrogation revealed that Vicky, the complainant’s driver, shared information about the transaction with his brother-in-law Robin, who, in turn, informed his friend, Sudhanshu, the police said, adding efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accused.