Five arrested for robbing Rs 75 lakh from bizman in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Five men, including the driver of the victim, were arrested for robbing Rs 75 lakhs in the city’s Shalimar Garden area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Vicky Kumar (33), Robin, Sudhanshu (23), Mukesh a.k.a Bobby (50), and Abhishek (21). Vicky was an employee of the complainant Nitesh Goyal and was working as his driver for eight years

According to the police, on January 13, a robbery of Rs 75 lakhs was reported at Shalimar Bagh police station after which a team reached the scene. The complainant said he had sent his employee to collect Rs 75 lakhs in cash from an associate, near Mata Channo Devi Hospital in Janakpuri.