Health Department asks hospitals in Delhi for weekly referral reports

NEW DELHI: Hospitals run by the city government have been directed to prepare a report of the patients referred to them by other hospitals and submit it to the Health department on a weekly basis, officials said.

The development has come after a recent incident where a trauma patient died after being denied treatment at multiple hospitals. The case also drew a sharp reaction from the city government with the Chief Minister (CM) suspending four doctors from the two hospitals where the patient was denied emergency care.

According to officials, the decision was taken in a meeting held with the medical chiefs of government hospitals.They were also asked not to refuse treatment to patients “under any circumstances.”