INTERVIEW: ‘Crumbling health Infra, medicos only scapegoat’, says Delhi Medical Association President

The order is based on the health department investigation report. Have you gone through the findings?

We have demanded access to the health department’s probe report in the best interest of natural justice for the poor doctors who we believe have been subjected to an unjust and unfair punishment.

Are you planning to challenge the suspension order in court or through any means of protest?

For now, we have appealed to revoke the dismissal and suspension orders of the doctors immediately and take adequate steps to provide better health facilities in Delhi hospitals for patients. The moment we get an official suspension and termination order, we will challenge it in the court of law. We have also planned to demonstrate our protest in the form of ‘gherao’ of the CM and the L-G office. We will also observe a black day when the whole medical fraternity in the city will work wearing black badges and carry out candle marches in solidarity with the affected doctors.