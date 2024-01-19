Nina Berger's murder case: City court takes cognizance of chargesheet

NEW DELHI: A city court, on Monday, took cognisance of the charge sheet filed against the accused in relation to the murder of Swiss woman, Nina Berger, where she was allegedly strangulated to death and her body was wrapped inside a black plastic bag before disposing near a school in Tilak Nagar area.
Metropolitan Magistrate Divanshu Sajlan took cognizance of the charge sheet filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property of deceased at time of death), 482 (using a false property mark), and 411 (receiving stolen property) against accused Gurpreet Singh (30) aka Mandeep Singh.
In the over 1,000-page charge sheet, the police invoked the IPC sections under murder and other charges against Singh, resident of Janakpuri in west Delhi, who was arrested in October 2023.
According to the case, after strangling the deceased, Singh tied the her hand and legs with a metal chain and dumped her body, wrapped inside a black plastic bag, on the road.
Following the investigation, police reached the residence of the accused and apprehended him. Police also recovered cash of Rs 1.5 crore from his residence, which he claimed came from selling some property. During initial interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that the woman, whom he had befriended a couple of years back over social media. had arrived in India on his invitation. He allegedly killed her after she refused to marry him.
Sources in the police department said Singh disclosed that the deceased woman, on October 11, came from Switzerland to Delhi to meet him. “She stayed with Gurpreet, but they had a quarrel over some issue following which he strangled her to death,” sources said.