Nina Berger's murder case: City court takes cognizance of chargesheet

NEW DELHI: A city court, on Monday, took cognisance of the charge sheet filed against the accused in relation to the murder of Swiss woman, Nina Berger, where she was allegedly strangulated to death and her body was wrapped inside a black plastic bag before disposing near a school in Tilak Nagar area.

Metropolitan Magistrate Divanshu Sajlan took cognizance of the charge sheet filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property of deceased at time of death), 482 (using a false property mark), and 411 (receiving stolen property) against accused Gurpreet Singh (30) aka Mandeep Singh.

In the over 1,000-page charge sheet, the police invoked the IPC sections under murder and other charges against Singh, resident of Janakpuri in west Delhi, who was arrested in October 2023.