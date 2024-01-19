No relief to TMC leader Mahua as Delhi High Court stays eviction notice

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the eviction order against Trinamool Congress leader Mohua Moitra directing her to vacate the government bungalow after she was expelled from the parliament in connection with the “cash-for-question” allegations.
Moitra was approaching the HC seeking the retention of her government accommodation saying her expulsion as an MP was contrary to the law and her plea in the issue is pending before the Supreme Court. She also cited medical reasons, saying she is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.
Her plea also contended the difficulties she would face during campaigning for the upcoming Parliament Elections. Her counsel said that she was ready to pay the charges to the authorities but she should not be thrown out of the residence at this stage.
Justice Girish Kathpalia said that the TMC leader was allotted the accommodation because of her position as a Member of Parliament and that status was ceased upon her expulsion.
“The allotment of government accommodation to the petitioner was co-terminus with her status (as MP), which has come to an end upon her expulsion. No specific rule has been brought before this court which would deal with the eviction of Members of Parliament from the government accommodation after they cease to be the members,” the court said.
The HC, however, noted that her medical condition was not mentioned in her representation to the Estates officer after which her counsel said the petition was filed before her surgery.
Citing humanitarian grounds, the court also said Moitra could be granted three to four days but she could not take it as a “right.” She was held guilty of “unethical conduct” and expelled from the House for allegedly accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking questions targeting Gautam Adani.
‘Ready to pay charges’
