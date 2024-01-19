No relief to TMC leader Mahua as Delhi High Court stays eviction notice

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the eviction order against Trinamool Congress leader Mohua Moitra directing her to vacate the government bungalow after she was expelled from the parliament in connection with the “cash-for-question” allegations.

Moitra was approaching the HC seeking the retention of her government accommodation saying her expulsion as an MP was contrary to the law and her plea in the issue is pending before the Supreme Court. She also cited medical reasons, saying she is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Her plea also contended the difficulties she would face during campaigning for the upcoming Parliament Elections. Her counsel said that she was ready to pay the charges to the authorities but she should not be thrown out of the residence at this stage.

Justice Girish Kathpalia said that the TMC leader was allotted the accommodation because of her position as a Member of Parliament and that status was ceased upon her expulsion.