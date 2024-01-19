Relief to lawyers: Bus service between SC, HC and Patiala House launched in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aiming to enhance accessibility for lawyers and other judicial officials and streamline court commutes, the Delhi government has launched a bus service connecting key legal centres in the Capital.

The service, slated to commence on Friday, will facilitate seamless travel from the Supreme Court to the Patiala House Court, including stops at the Delhi High Court.

The dedicated and fully air-conditioned electric buses will operate from 7 am to 11 pm every day with the boarding fare slated to be Rs 15.