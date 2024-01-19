Relief to lawyers: Bus service between SC, HC and Patiala House launched in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aiming to enhance accessibility for lawyers and other judicial officials and streamline court commutes, the Delhi government has launched a bus service connecting key legal centres in the Capital.
The service, slated to commence on Friday, will facilitate seamless travel from the Supreme Court to the Patiala House Court, including stops at the Delhi High Court.
The dedicated and fully air-conditioned electric buses will operate from 7 am to 11 pm every day with the boarding fare slated to be Rs 15.
This move was taken after a meeting in August last year, where a group of lawyers in representation to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot requested him to initiate a specialized bus route with minimal stoppages, aiming to effectively connect all the courts in the city.
“Direct bus routes would significantly reduce travel time for individuals visiting different courts, allowing them to spend more time on legal proceedings and other matters of importance,” the Transport minister said.
Highlighting the efficacy of public transport, Gahot added, “Promoting the use of public transport can help alleviate traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels in our city.”
Earlier in December 2019, the Delhi government had announced the Chief Minister Advocates’ Welfare Scheme. This scheme encompasses Group (Life) Insurance, offering a life cover of Rs 10 lakh to every advocate.
It also includes Group Mediclaim coverage for the advocate, their spouse, and two dependent children up to the age of 25 years, with a family floater sum insured of Rs 5 lakh.