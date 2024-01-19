'What the f... is going on': Woman abuses judge, slapped with contempt case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against an Australia-based Indian woman for “abusing the court” following her derogatory remarks against a judge during a video conferencing hearing.



The woman Anita Kumari Gupta, who was a litigant in a property case, had logged into the court proceedings through virtual hearing mode on January 10.



As per the high court order, Gupta's case was adjourned to January 16 with the joint consent of the parties. After the date was given and the next matter was taken, she abused the court and the judge Justice Neena Bansal Krishna by saying, “How could item no. 11 be taken before item no. 10” and further added, “Ye saali kya kar rahi hai, What the f.... is going on in this court?”



It was noted by the court that Gupta's remarks to denigrate the court are "patently contemptuous and show complete disregard for the dignity of the court", despite the fact that the counsels representing respective parties were present and had agreed to the next date for final arguments.



"Keeping in view such derogatory remarks lowering the dignity of the court, the suo motu contempt is taken," the court asserted.



Accordingly, a show-cause notice is issued to the plaintiff Anita Kumari Gupta, who is currently living in Sydney, Australia, as to why she must not be punished under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, it said, further directing her to appear before the court in person on April 16.



The court also directed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to impound Gupta's passport in case she comes to India before the date fixed for the hearing and she be not permitted to leave the country without the direction of the court.



"The High Commission of India at Canberra, Australia is also directed to communicate this order to the plaintiff Anita Kumari Gupta, who is stated to be living at present in Sydney, Australia, through the Consulate General of India, Sydney, Australia," the order said further.