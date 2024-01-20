All-time high winter power demand recorded; orange alert for fog in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With no respite in cold weather conditions in the city and a minimum remaining in single digits every day, an all-time high peak winter power demand of 5,798 megawatts (MW) was recorded on Friday morning.
According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), it was the third time this month that the peak demand crossed the 5,700 MW mark (5,726 MW on January 17 and 5,701 MW on January 12).
Power discom BSES said that on its part, BRPL and BYPL met the peak power demand of 2,502 MW and 1,215 MW respectively. Another discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) also met the all-time highest winter peak power demand, reaching 1,779.04 MW, without any network constraints and power outages.
The BSES officials said discoms are fully geared to ensure reliable power supply for its nearly 50 lakh consumers and around 2 crore residents during the winter months.
Orange alert
An orange alert is issued for dense fog on Saturday in the national capital and adjoining areas. City on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department said.The maximum temperature settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.
The visibility at Palam Airport Delhi was zero at 04:30 am and 50 m at 5 am and further improved to 150 m at 06:30 am,” the IMD said in a post on X around 7 am.Due to foggy conditions, at least 22 Delhi-bound trains or those having a route through the national capital were running late as of January 19, according to railway officials.
Moreover, the air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category at several stations across the city. In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the ‘very poor’ category standing at 348.