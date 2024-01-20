All-time high winter power demand recorded; orange alert for fog in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With no respite in cold weather conditions in the city and a minimum remaining in single digits every day, an all-time high peak winter power demand of 5,798 megawatts (MW) was recorded on Friday morning.

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), it was the third time this month that the peak demand crossed the 5,700 MW mark (5,726 MW on January 17 and 5,701 MW on January 12).

Power discom BSES said that on its part, BRPL and BYPL met the peak power demand of 2,502 MW and 1,215 MW respectively. Another discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) also met the all-time highest winter peak power demand, reaching 1,779.04 MW, without any network constraints and power outages.