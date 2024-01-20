Delhi excise policy case: Two-week interim bail to AAP leader Vijay Nair

NEW DELHI: Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted two-weeks’ interim bail on medical grounds to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case allegedly connected to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.

Granting bail, Special Judge MK Nagpal also directed Nair not to leave the limits of Mumbai, where he was residing and also intended to undergo a surgery at a private hospital.

Nair was arrested by the ED in November 2022 in the money laundering case related to irregularities in framing and implementation of the now-scapped Delhi excise policy 2021­-22, and payment of bribes or advance kickbacks.