Delhi HC notice to ‘Animal’ co-producer, Netflix on plea to stop OTT release

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Super Cassettes and Netflix on a suit filed by Cine 1 Studios, a co-producer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ seeking to restrain its release on digital streaming platforms and satellite broadcast.

While issuing summons to Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd, co-producer of the film, and Cluver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks Ltd), Justice Sanjeev Narula asked them to file affidavits of admission or denial of the documents produced by the plaintiff. “Thus, let the plaint be registered as a suit. Issue summons,” the high court ordered.

In the previous hearing, Cine 1 submitted that they had no details about the revenues from box office sales and the digital and satellite rights of the film.