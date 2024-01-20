Delhi L-G for probe against officer in case involving liquor vendors

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered registration of an FIR against an IAS officer for asking money from liquor vendors allegedly at the behest of a “Kejriwal” in the year 2015-16, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The L-G has also recommended to the Ministry of Home Affairs disciplinary action against the officer in the case, sources said.

The action comes based on an audio clip reportedly authenticated by the Forensic Science Laboratory. The purported audio claims to contain a telephonic conversation between the officer and his subordinate PK Shahi in which the officer mentions about a certain “Kejriwal” to whom he “proposed 35%” of commission from the overall liquor sales. The officer also purportedly asked his subordinate to collect more money, “threatening” him of transfer.