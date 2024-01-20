Delhi L-G for probe against officer in case involving liquor vendors

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered registration of an FIR against an IAS officer for asking money from liquor vendors allegedly at the behest of a “Kejriwal” in the year 2015-16, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.
The L-G has also recommended to the Ministry of Home Affairs disciplinary action against the officer in the case, sources said.
The action comes based on an audio clip reportedly authenticated by the Forensic Science Laboratory. The purported audio claims to contain a telephonic conversation between the officer and his subordinate PK Shahi in which the officer mentions about a certain “Kejriwal” to whom he “proposed 35%” of commission from the overall liquor sales. The officer also purportedly asked his subordinate to collect more money, “threatening” him of transfer.
The audio recording is said to date back to 2015-16 when the officer held the post of senior general manager of the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (DSCSC).
Officials said there is “prime facie evidence” that the person referred to as Kejriwal is the Delhi CM. Officials said the audio clip was received by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) in March last year along with a complaint letter where the complainant alleged that the conversation between an IAS officer and an Inspector pertained to “sharing of booty” in some excise matters. After a preliminary investigation, the DoV ascertained the identities of the persons having conversation in the recording.
The DoV then reportedly sent the audio clip to FSL for examination in November whose report stated that there was no indication of any form of alteration in the audio recording. The matter was then referred to the Law Department which opined that it was a “fit case for registration of FIR.”
The DoV proposed the matter to be referred to the ACB for registration of an FIR and appropriate disciplinary action against the officer and submitted the proposal for the LG’s approval. The LG, while according his approval, expressed displeasure over delay in taking action in the matter despite “clinching evidence” in the form of the audio clip, officials added.
‘35% commission from overall liquor sales’
The action comes based on an audio clip reportedly authenticated by the Forensic Science Laboratory. In the purported audio is claimed to be a telephonic conversation between the officer and his subordinate PK Shahi in which the officer mentions about a certain “Kejriwal” to whom he “proposed 35%” of commission from the overall liquor sales.