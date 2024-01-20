How six lives were lost in Delhi’s Pitampura buiding fire

NEW DELHI : Six people, including four women, who were killed after a fire broke out at their house in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura area on Thursday evening, were unable to escape the blaze as their house doors, having electronic locks, had allegedly malfunctioned due to the fire.

The deceased, residing on two separate floors of the low-rise house, were identified as Rakesh Gupta (62), his wife Renu Gupta (62), Shweta (30), Kirti (25), Shanu Verma (27) and Santosh (25).

The fire had engulfed the first and second floors of the 4-storey building. Preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was probably a room heater on the first floor which was probably put on to dry the wet clothes.