Not passed any order to withhold fund allocation to DCPCR: L-G to Delhi HC

NEW DELHI : Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday apprised the High Court that he has not passed any order to withhold allocation of funds to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights pending an inquiry and a special audit over allegations of misuse of funds.

The LG’s counsel told Justice Subramonium Prasad, who was hearing the issue DCPCR, a statutory watchdog of the city government on child rights, that the “so-called” press release annexed with the petition was never issued by the LG. “On instructions I am stating that no order was ever passed by the LG stopping the funding. This so called press release is never issued by the LG. This is quite serious,” he said.