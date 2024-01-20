Pit bull mauls baby girl in Delhi's Burari; family claim police refuse to file case

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was attacked by a pit bull in the Uttarakhand Colony of Delhi's Burari area on January 2. The toddler suffered fractures in her leg at three different places and had to get 18 stitches, according to India Today.

She was also hospitalised for 17 days and the entire incident was caught on CCTV. Seven to eight people had struggled to rescue the girl from the pit bull's jaws, the report said.

According to NDTV, the CCTV footage shows the dog's owner and six-seven men trying to separate the Pit Bull from the baby. It took almost a minute to pull the baby away.

In a video, the baby girl is seen crying on her mother's lap, her leg fully wrapped in plaster and bandage, NDTV added.

The girl's family, India Today report said, alleged that they had approached the Burari Police Station to file a case, but the cops refused despite them producing the CCTV footage. Instead, the police allegedly pressured the girl's family to compromise.

Keeping pit bulls as pets is banned in India as they are considered a "dangerous" breed. In December last year, the central government informed the Delhi High Court that a decision on prohibiting licences for keeping "dangerous" dog breeds as pets will be made within three months.