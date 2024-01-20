Polish dancer Zofia Lichota champions Odissi on global stage

DELHI : When Zofia Lichota puts on the elaborate costumes for an Odissi dance performance, it’s always a perfect fit. The Indian classical dance form from the state of Odisha has found for itself a fan and a flag-bearer in Lichota, a Polish dancer who has been a disciple of the Padma Shree awardee Odissi dancer Ranjana Gauhar for the last ten years.

Lichota has taken Odissi to stages in Poland and across the globe, mesmerising a diverse range of audiences with her graceful performances, emerging as a cultural envoy between the nations. The artiste is all set to take the stage at CD Deshmukh Auditorium in Delhi’s India International Centre on January 20 with her performance ‘Mahabhutas – Between Air and Earth’.

Lichota’s path to Odissi was not a quick hop across borders. A dancer from childhood, she started out with contemporary dance, in Poland. Her encounter with Odissi happened at a workshop conducted by Indian dancer Pompi Paul in the city of Chorzów in 2006 where she picked up the basic steps. This sparked in her a desire to delve deeper into this Indian classical dance form.