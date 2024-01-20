Pran Pratishtha: Three-day Ramleela to mark occasion, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI : Days before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the Delhi government on Friday announced it will organise a three-day Ramleela event for the people of the city. The government said a grand Ramleela event will be organised starting Saturday,. The event, to be held till January 22 at the Pyarelal Auditorium near ITO, is free for everyone.
Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Saurabh Bharadwaj, said that initially they requested permission for the Ramleela performance at the Pragati Maidan’s Bharat Mandapam auditorium, and were willing to pay rent. However, the Central government denied permission which is deeply saddening. Taking a jibe at the saffron party, Bharadwaj said while the BJP is claiming to be devotees of Lord Ram, they do not want the people of Delhi to cherish the grand Ramleela. Their disgraceful actions reveal their petty politics, the minister said.
“The Delhi government’s Hindi Academy department has been working on this plan for past few days. Shri Ram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, known for beautiful and grand Ramleela performances for over six decades, organizes a nearly three-hour program. Delhi government intends to organize a three-day grand Ramleela programme for the people of Delhi with Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra. However, the BJP government at the Centre, vengeful against the people of Delhi for their defeat, have not allowed Delhiites even witnessing the grand Ramleela.”
The minister said the Delhi government’s effort was to ensure that as many people as possible could cherish the magnificent Ramleela performance; they submitted an application to book the Bharat Mandapam auditorium.
However, the ITPO department of BJP-led Central government, after misleading the city government for days, did not grant permission for the Ramleela performance at the Bharat Mandapam.
“The BJP does not want the people of Delhi to cherish the grand Ramleela. This behavior is extremely unfortunate. Such conduct emanates a stench of petty politics,” he added.
Ram raajneeti: ‘Lord Ram is everyone’s’
Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said Lord Ram is not limited to certain community. Instead, he is “everyone’s God, ours, theirs, the God of the entire universe. Denying permission for the programme dedicated to his name, only due to petty politics is highly shameful,” Bharadwaj said.