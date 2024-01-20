Pran Pratishtha: Three-day Ramleela to mark occasion, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI : Days before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the Delhi government on Friday announced it will organise a three-day Ramleela event for the people of the city. The government said a grand Ramleela event will be organised starting Saturday,. The event, to be held till January 22 at the Pyarelal Auditorium near ITO, is free for everyone.

Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Saurabh Bharadwaj, said that initially they requested permission for the Ramleela performance at the Pragati Maidan’s Bharat Mandapam auditorium, and were willing to pay rent. However, the Central government denied permission which is deeply saddening. Taking a jibe at the saffron party, Bharadwaj said while the BJP is claiming to be devotees of Lord Ram, they do not want the people of Delhi to cherish the grand Ramleela. Their disgraceful actions reveal their petty politics, the minister said.