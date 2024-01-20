Sarita Handa: Weaving tradition into luxury home decor with 'Swadeshi for Sarita Handa' collection

DELHI : Reinventing time-honoured crafts with contemporary interpretations lies at the core of Sarita Handa, the luxury home design brand. The brand recently collaborated with Swadeshi Silks to unveil the exquisite ‘Swadeshi for Sarita Handa’, a range of furnishing fabrics that, its founder and creative director Sarita Handa, 76, says, “cater to every desire: ornate to subtle, modern to vintage, and calming to cheerful.”

Hers is a storytelling with an innovative blend of different textures, hand embroidery, prints and hues – and it happens to be dominated by whites. “Whites have a silent sophistication. It is a blank canvas that can be juxtaposed with nearly every tint and tone in the colour wheel. White personifies modernity and simplicity,” Handa says.