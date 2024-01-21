Delhi L-G V K Saxena: DDA, ASI must restore Shalimar Bagh

NEW DELHI : L-G V K Saxena on Saturday visited the Mughal-era Shalimar Bagh and directed the DDA to chalk out a road map for the redevelopment and restoration of the historic complex in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), an official statement said.

After taking stock of the situation on ground, Saxena directed the DDA to draw up a road map for the redevelopment, restoration and rejuvenation of the “hitherto lying neglected” historic complex, in coordination with the ASI, the statement said. The L-G also visited the Sheesh Mahal in the park, which was the site of coronation of Emperor Aurangzeb in 1658, and took stock of the gardens, spread over 150 acre, it said.

He instructed the DDA to immediately start works on the restoration of gardens and complete the entire process of redevelopment/rejuvenation within six months, it stated.