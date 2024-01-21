Education Minister Atishi orders probe against 12 Delhi University colleges for misuse of funds

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Atishi on Saturday directed the higher education secretary to probe the alleged irregularities in government-funded 12 colleges of Delhi University.

“Major procedural irregularities have surfaced. The colleges appointed a staggering 1,897 employees—939 teaching and 958 non-teaching posts—without the Delhi government’s approval, violating clearly established government procedures and rules,” Atishi said.

The minister directed the secretary to take action and recover salaries since 2015 of “illegally appointed” staff members.

“These colleges are funded by the public exchequer and, therefore, must be held accountable for any misuse of funds,” she said, adding that the lapses include spending hundreds of crores from the public exchequer.

“Contracts worth crores for security and sanitation work were executed without adhering to norms and the approved pattern of assistance by the Delhi government,” she added. In a letter to the Centre Atishi had flagged the alleged financial irregularities. Two days ago, the Delhi government issued a statement stating that it will not release funding for the academic year 2024-25 to the 12 colleges unless they are completely transferred under the state. However, responding to the government, DU V-C Yogesh Singh on Thursday stated the varsity would continue to keep its affiliation to 12 colleges that are fully funded by the state government.

‘Govt city schools soon to offer hybrid education’

All government schools in the city will soon become ‘hybrid’ ensuring that the education of student is not adversely affected by the extreme weather conditions.Taking a cue from Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS), Education Minister Atishi on Saturday directed officials to prepare a hybrid learning plan by combining the DMVS and physical school models. The DMVS, started by AAP government in 2022, provides virtual schooling for students from classes 9 to 12.