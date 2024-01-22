2019 Jamia violence: Delhi HC asks authorities to state action taken after NHRC report

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the authorities here to state the action taken by them pursuant to a report by the NHRC into the violence that broke out in Jamia Millia Islamia university following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019.

The court asked the Delhi government to file a report concerning awarding compensation to the victims and also questioned the police here if it took action against its personnel who allegedly used excessive force on the students.

"Were you able to identify (the police personnel)? Any disciplinary action was taken?," the bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait asked the Delhi police counsel while dealing with a batch of petitions concerning the incident of alleged police brutality on students.

The counsel sought time from the court to seek instructions and contended that the petitions were not maintainable as the prayers had already been decided by the NHRC on a plea by one of the petitioners.

He also said the Delhi government was the authority concerned with disbursement of compensation.

"File an affidavit (stating) pursuant to these (NHRC) directions, what action was taken," the court stated.

Several petitions are pending before the high court seeking directions for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Commission of Inquiry (CoI) or a fact-finding committee, medical treatment, grant of compensation and registration of FIRs against the erring police officers.

The petitioners before the court are lawyers, students of JMI, residents of south Delhi's Okhla, where the university is located, and the Imam of Jama Masjid mosque opposite Parliament House.