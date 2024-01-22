‘AAP fake bhakts’, Delhi BJP sets up screens for Ayodhya viewing

NEW DELHI: With the AAP planning religious processions across the national capital to mark the day of consecration of Lord Ram at Ayodhya, the Delhi unit of BJP termed the ruling party’s “religious” inclination as politically-motivated and aimed at gaining electoral benefits in the general elections.
“Even chameleons are feeling shy seeing the changing political colours and statements of the AAP leaders regarding the construction of the Ram Mandir,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva mocked.
He said be it the celebration of Shri Ram Mandir Utsav by the AAP or the ‘Ramleela’ performances, all is a part of growing political desperation of the Aam Aadmi Party.
The AAP has made extensive preparations for January 22, myriad events, including ‘Sundarkand’ recitations, processions, and ‘bhandaras’, will be held across the city.
The Delhi BJP chief said from 2012 to 2022, the Chief Minister and his party have continuously opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir. “But today, due to the fear of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, they are all praising the Ram Mandir forgetting their old statements,” he said.
Sachdeva alleged that power discoms are issuing notices of power cut in many areas of Delhi for January 22 morning. “The Chief Minister should ensure there are no power cuts in Delhi on Monday,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the BJP have made arrangements to organise community viewing of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on Monday, and put up screens at more than 2000 locations in the city.
According to the saffron party, many office bearers, MPs, MLAs and councilors have announced that they will organise community viewing of the consecration ceremony in their offices and distribute sweets to mark the occasion.
“Special screen is being set up at the ‘Pradesh’ office where all employees and their families will sit and watch the ceremony,” a party leader said.
Even the BJP party office in the city has been illuminated and decorated ahead of the ‘Pran Prathistha’ of ‘Ram Lalla’ at the Ram Mandir.