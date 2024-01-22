‘AAP fake bhakts’, Delhi BJP sets up screens for Ayodhya viewing

NEW DELHI: With the AAP planning religious processions across the national capital to mark the day of consecration of Lord Ram at Ayodhya, the Delhi unit of BJP termed the ruling party’s “religious” inclination as politically-motivated and aimed at gaining electoral benefits in the general elections.

“Even chameleons are feeling shy seeing the changing political colours and statements of the AAP leaders regarding the construction of the Ram Mandir,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva mocked.

He said be it the celebration of Shri Ram Mandir Utsav by the AAP or the ‘Ramleela’ performances, all is a part of growing political desperation of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The AAP has made extensive preparations for January 22, myriad events, including ‘Sundarkand’ recitations, processions, and ‘bhandaras’, will be held across the city.