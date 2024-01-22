Don’t catch ’em young

The central government recently issued new guidelines barring coaching institutes from admitting students below 16 years of age or those who are yet to complete secondary education. The new regulations including limited opening hours and compulsory week off, have come against the backdrop of frequent reports of students bearing undue stress and losing childhood, unregulated growth and fee structure of commercial education and fire incidents among others.

However, the new rules have come as a mixed bag with many parents, students and schools calling them “the much-needed respite” while others are apprehensive as it may result in seeding private tuitions and students struggling to clear competitive examinations.

LACK OF CLARITY

With the coaching centre trying to adapt quickly to new guidelines, this newspaper spoke to several stakeholders including the coaching institutes, parents and students over the guidelines and their impacts.

“The guidelines came recently and there is a lack of clarity. I think the coaching centres are mulling over how to readapt. But whatever the case, if the government has released certain guidelines, they need to be abided,” Shiv, the mentor at the Rankers Buzz Institute in Mayur Vihar, said.

However, Pradeep of Daksh Academy in Dwarka thinks it is too early to comment on the impact as nothing concrete can happen till the laws are framed. “It is too early to say if the coaching centres will be impacted as nothing is applicable till the time States do not formulate laws based on the guidelines,” he claimed while adding, “The centre’s main focus was Kota [Rajasthan] where students have undergone terrible pressure.”