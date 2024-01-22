Issue new licences to enable sport shooters to travel across country: L-G VK Saxena

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena has directed Delhi Police to issue fresh licences to renowned competition shooters with validity extending “All India”.

According to Raj Niwas officials, the direction has been issued given the frequent need of competitive shooters to carry their firearms across the country for various sporting events.

Moreover, directions have also been issued to increase the cartridge quota significantly, from 20 to 10,000 annually by raising the one-time cartridge procurement from 10 to 1,000.

“Following a push by the L-G, the Delhi Police has initiated a major reform in the grant of arms licences, till now marred by complaints of favouritism, corruption and arbitrariness,” the official said.

In a departure from the present system where the online portal does not prescribe any timeline for arms licensing procedures, the L-G has asked Delhi Police to make all services, fresh licenses, renewal, area validity, registration, and sale of arms time-bound, the official added.

Officials said Saxena has directed expeditious disposal of nearly 6,000 pending applications by the end of this year.