Nancy Tyagi: Falling for Fashion

Fashion earnings

The 23-year-old self-taught designer was, however, not always interested in fashion. Originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, she moved to Delhi in 2020 to pursue her UPSC dreams. While moving to Delhi felt like the right decision, Tyagi was soon beset with many troubles. Tyagi’s mother, Maya, who used to teach at a primary school in her hometown, lost her job due to the pandemic. Soon it became difficult for them to sustain in the big city, forcing her mother to work in an e-waste factory.

Realising the financial crunch, Tyagi too decided to start earning. Not knowing how to go about it, she turned to social media. She started posting regular fashion transition videos, hoping to reach a large audience and make an earning out of it. Simultaneously, while preparing for the UPSC examination, she continued brainstorming on ways to create content that would stand out amidst the digital noise. From her online content, she now makes `3 lakh a month and she has 671k followers on her Instagram and 820k subscribers on her YouTube channel.

“As a kid, I would design outfits for my Barbie dolls on a sewing machine, but I never had formal training,” says Tyagi. At the age of 21, Tyagi started designing clothes. Her brother, Aahan, 19, documented the process and posted it on Instagram. While it did reach an audience, the response was not always positive. Tyagi was often body-shamed for “being too skinny to carry an outfit”. The reach, too, was not enough to generate income. But that did not discourage her, she continued making those reels and kept getting better at designing. From a mere 400 views on her reels, today her reel of recreating Alia Bhatt’s Red Sea International Film Festival red-carpet look in December has over a million views, with stylist and owner of fashion line Rheson, Rhea Kapoor, and Guneet Monga, producer of Academy-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers (2022) encouraging her for what she does.