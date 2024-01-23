85% rise in young voters in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The final electoral rolls of Delhi published on Monday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls showed a huge 85% rise in the number of young voters in the 18-19 years age group as well as improved registration of women voters.

As per the special summary revision 2024 completed with the publication of the final rolls, the total number of voters stood at 1,47,18,119, including 79,86,572 males, 67,30,371 females and 1,176 third-gender electors, according to a statement from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi.

The final electoral roll, 2024, showed a drop of over 58,182 voters compared to the final roll of 2023. The total number of electors as per final roll of 2023 was 1,47,76,301.

The number of male and female voters—79,86, 572 and 67,30,371—in 2024 final roll also dropped as compared to 2023. The number of male and female voters as per final roll of 2023 were 80,38,676 and 67,36,470.