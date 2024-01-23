AAP celebrates Ram temple consecration but in its way

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party organized several events across the national capital, including Sundarkand recitals, ‘bhandaras’ (feasts), ‘shobha yatras’ (processions), and ‘aartis’ (prayers).
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participated in several programmes in his Assembly. “Offering prayers for the well-being, peace, prosperity, and development of Delhiites,” Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal also enshrined Ram Lalla’s idol at Albert Square on RK Ashram Marg along with Cabinet ministers of the city government, MLAs, and councilors.
He extended his regards to all citizens on the day of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and participated in ‘bhandaras’ organized in the city. The CM said that due to extensive VIP security in Ayodhya, they could not visit the temple but instead expressed their devotion to Lord Ram in their own way.
Kejriwal first arrived at Udayan Marg where he participated in the ongoing ‘Ramayana’ recitation and ‘kirtan’. He took ‘prasad’ from the ‘bhandara’ and later reached Panchkuian Road near RK Ashram Marg metro station where he joined the Sundarkand recitation organized by the ‘Pracheen Sannyas Ashram Shiv Hanuman Mandir Trust’.
At noon, he arrived at Block C on Ashram Marg, where he inaugurated an idol of Ram Lalla. “Congratulations to all ‘Ram bhakts’ and everyone on the occasion of Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’. I’m so glad Ram Lalla’s idol has been consecrated. Last week, we conducted Sundarkand recitations across Delhi. I recited Sundarkand along with my wife at a Rohini temple. From now on, we will organize Sundarkand recitals on the first Tuesday of every month,” the CM said.
“Due to the VVIP movement in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, many of us couldn’t go there. We are worshipping ‘Ram Lalla’ in our ways,” the Chief Minister added.
Kejriwal said, “The Delhi government takes elderly people, aged 60 and above, on pilgrimage to various sacred places. Under this scheme, a train departs with nearly a thousand pilgrims every week to 12 such holy sites. So far 86 such trains carrying more than 82,000 pilgrims have made this journey.”
City enthralled by consecration celebration
Not only did Ayodhya bask in the resplendent glory of Lord Ram’s consecration, but Delhi too found itself enshrouded in a fervent aura of spirituality. Every corner and crevice of the city donned the radiant countenance of Lord Ram, with saffron flags fluttering proudly.