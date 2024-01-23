AAP celebrates Ram temple consecration but in its way

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party organized several events across the national capital, including Sundarkand recitals, ‘bhandaras’ (feasts), ‘shobha yatras’ (processions), and ‘aartis’ (prayers).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participated in several programmes in his Assembly. “Offering prayers for the well-being, peace, prosperity, and development of Delhiites,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also enshrined Ram Lalla’s idol at Albert Square on RK Ashram Marg along with Cabinet ministers of the city government, MLAs, and councilors.

He extended his regards to all citizens on the day of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and participated in ‘bhandaras’ organized in the city. The CM said that due to extensive VIP security in Ayodhya, they could not visit the temple but instead expressed their devotion to Lord Ram in their own way.

Kejriwal first arrived at Udayan Marg where he participated in the ongoing ‘Ramayana’ recitation and ‘kirtan’. He took ‘prasad’ from the ‘bhandara’ and later reached Panchkuian Road near RK Ashram Marg metro station where he joined the Sundarkand recitation organized by the ‘Pracheen Sannyas Ashram Shiv Hanuman Mandir Trust’.