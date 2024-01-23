Jamia Millia Islamia University
Delhi

‘Babri’ slogans raised, police deployed at Jamia Millia

The university administration said academic activity was not disrupted due to “protest”.

NEW DELHI: Police personnel were deployed outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday as a precaution after a video of two to three students raising slogans such as “Strike for Babri” surfaced online, officials said.

A page by the name of Fraternity Movement JMI posted a video on X with caption: ‘Boycott for Babri. Resistance is Remembrance. Fraternity Movement Jamia Millia Islamia organized a university-wide strike, urging students to boycott classes and reading rooms in solidarity with Babri Masjid.”

“The deployment of police personnel outside (the university) is a precautionary measure,” a police official said, adding it was in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony and upcoming Republic Day.The official said, apparently a protest was organized inside the campus. Nothing happened outside, the official added.

