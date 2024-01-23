Chetak moniker 2024: Urban cruiser!

Sure, it reduces the realistic range to well under the claimed range, which is 126 km per charge in Eco mode, but it also makes living with the scooter a lot easier. Overtaking other vehicles in the city is a breeze, thanks to the drive mode, and because the wheelbase is short, the EV is very flickable. This particularly helps while picking the way through traffic, which is going from bad to worse in Chennai with each passing day.

Another positive are the features. Right from the ‘Reverse’ mode (which is not a gimmick) to the navigation, the EV comes with lots of new-age features. We particularly liked the backlit switches and the 5-inch TFT display that was crisp and informative. The headlight lit up the road well at night, but the horseshoe-shaped DRL was too bright to our liking. What’s more, the 2024 Chetak Premium also comes with a charger that is neatly tucked in the front storage.

Now to the not-so-good bits. The EV’s suspension soaks up bad bumps well, but at speed, taking random potholes head-on unsettles the scooter. The seat is not as comfortable as it would seem, and the seat material that Bajaj used was also not ideal. And then there is the optimistic speedometer. Although Bajaj says the top speed of the EV is 73 km/h, the scooter, more often than not, displays speeds of over 80 km/h. But we’ll gloss over it, as speedo errors have been an integral part of the lives of petrol heads for several decades now.

But do not think for once that the Chetak is a half-baked product. It is a solidly built scooter that would perfectly suit city commutes. Although it might not be as fast as some of its competitors, as a commuter, it does the job well. Don’t try to fit a full-face helmet under the seat, though.

Price: Rs 1.15 –Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom).