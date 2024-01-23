Delhi High Court adjourns Ashok Gehlot's defamation case appeal, seeks Gajendra Shekhawat's response

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on an appeal filed by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against his summoning in a criminal defamation complaint.

Issuing notice, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma asked Shekhawat to file his reply within two weeks. It also asked the trial court to adjourn the case pending with it to a date later than the one fixed in the High Court. Gehlot was approaching the HC against a sessions court order that dismissed his appeal against his summoning in the complaint filed by Shekhawat.

In December’s order, ASJ M K Nagpal noted that the order did not suffer from any factual mistake, illegality, or impropriety of findings. The complainant stated that during press conferences and media briefings, Gehlot claimed that the allegations of misappropriation of money belonging to poor and innocent investors stand proven.