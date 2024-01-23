Delhi High Court sets aside CIC order on revealing information on PM CARES fund

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) that directed the disclosure of information about the PM CARES Fund to an RTI applicant.

The high court said the information sought by the RTI applicant has been sought from the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the Income Tax Department and not from the PM CARES Fund and the department does not treat PM CARES Fund as an authority.

“Since the information sought for by the respondent (RTI applicant) relates to a third party, PM CARES Fund ought to have been heard. Section 11 of the RTI Act prescribes that any information related to a third party can only be divulged after giving notice to the said third party.

“In view of the above, the CIC ought to have followed the procedure specified under Section 11 of the RTI Act before ordering for grant of information as sought for by the respondent herein,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said. The high court allowed the petition filed by the Income Tax authority challenging the CIC’s April 27, 2022 order.