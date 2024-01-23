Excise ‘scam’ case: Mahendru’s bail extended till Feb 9

NEW DELHI: Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the interim bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, to February 9 after considering his plea moved on grounds of his wife’s health issues.

Mahendru who moved court citing his wife was diagnosed with ‘acute calculus cholecystitis’ and had to undergo surgery for removal of her gall bladder was initially granted interim bail on January 5.

“In view of the facts and circumstances and keeping in mind that the wife of the accused will need some more time to recover... the interim bail of accused is being extended further till 09.02.2024,” Special Judge MK Nagpal noted in the order.

The court further asserted, “It is made clear that no request of the accused for further extension of interim bail concerning the above shall be entertained.”