Gurugram police arrest fake doctor with Chinese degree

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man, who did MBBS from China but failed to qualify for the Medical Council of India exam, was arrested by Gurugram Police for practicing under a fake certificate and allegedly conducting an abortion of a woman who was sexually assaulted.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Saurabh, was practicing with a fake MCI certificate. A senior Gurugram Police officer said that a woman lodged a complaint alleging she was raped on the pretext of marriage by a man who later got her unborn child aborted.

According to the complainant, the accused, identified as Veer alias Naveen, fled and even took her mobile phone and a gold chain. The police registered an FIR under relevant provisions of law and arrested Veer based on the complaint. During the investigation, it was learnt that he had taken the woman to a doctor for an abortion.

When the police questioned the alleged doctor, it was found that he was running a clinic under a fake MCI certificate after which he was also arrested. Upon interrogation, the accused ‘doctor’ disclosed that in May 2023, a person had brought a woman to him for an abortion for which he charged Rs 8,000.