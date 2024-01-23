Helping hand: Man gets new limbs after posthumous donation by woman in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A person, who had lost both his hands in a train accident was given a new lease of life at Sir Gangaram Hospital after forelimbs from a woman donor (posthumous) were transplanted to the body of the 45-year-old man on Sunday.

According to the hospital authority, a posthumous organ donation by Meena Mehta has given the gift of life to many individuals.

“This success story of cadaver organ donation unfolds as a testament to the compassion and selflessness that thrive even in the face of loss,” Sir Gangaram Hospital said in a statement.

According to the hospital, in north India’s first bilateral hand transplant operation, Mehta’s hands were transplanted to the resident of Nangloi who had lost both his hands in a tragic accident while crossing a railway track in the October of 2020.

Doctors said that after a complex and painstakingly long operation lasting more than 12 hours, two arms from Meena Mehta were transplanted successfully to the man.