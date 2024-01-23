Helping hand: Man gets new limbs after posthumous donation by woman in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A person, who had lost both his hands in a train accident was given a new lease of life at Sir Gangaram Hospital after forelimbs from a woman donor (posthumous) were transplanted to the body of the 45-year-old man on Sunday.
According to the hospital authority, a posthumous organ donation by Meena Mehta has given the gift of life to many individuals.
“This success story of cadaver organ donation unfolds as a testament to the compassion and selflessness that thrive even in the face of loss,” Sir Gangaram Hospital said in a statement.
According to the hospital, in north India’s first bilateral hand transplant operation, Mehta’s hands were transplanted to the resident of Nangloi who had lost both his hands in a tragic accident while crossing a railway track in the October of 2020.
Doctors said that after a complex and painstakingly long operation lasting more than 12 hours, two arms from Meena Mehta were transplanted successfully to the man.
According to the hospital, the surgical process was nothing short of extraordinary where a dedicated team of surgeons collaborated to execute the intricate procedure, delicately reattaching various components, including bones, arteries, veins, tendons, muscles, nerves, and skin.
"The surgical process, a first of its kind in north India, was nothing short of extraordinary. A dedicated team of surgeons led by Dr Mahesh Mangal, Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery, and his team comprising Dr SS Gambhir,
Dr Anubhav Gupta, Dr Bheem Nanda and Dr Nikhil Jhunjhunwala collaborated tirelessly to execute this intricate procedure, delicately reattaching various components, including bones, arteries, veins, tendons, muscles, nerves, and skin. Precision and expertise were crucial, ensuring the seamless integration of the transplanted organs into the recipient’s body,” the hospital administration said in a statement.