Jamia CAA violence: Delhi High Court seeks state govt's report on actions taken on NHRC directions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the authorities to state the action taken by them under a report by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) into the violence that broke out in Jamia Millia Islamia university following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019.

The court asked the Delhi government to file a report concerning awarding compensation to the victims and also questioned the police if it took action against its personnel who allegedly used excessive force on students.

“Were you able to identify them (the police personnel)? Any disciplinary action was taken?” the bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait asked Delhi Police counsel while dealing with a batch of petitions concerning the incident of alleged police brutality.

The counsel sought time to seek instructions and contended that the petitions were not maintainable as the prayers had already been decided by the NHRC on a plea by one of the petitioners. “File an affidavit (stating) pursuant to these (NHRC) directions, what action was taken,” the court stated.

The court said the Delhi government was the authority concerned with the disbursement of compensation.