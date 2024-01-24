Begin de-sealing of shops in Delhi: Mayor to MCD commissioner

“The livelihood of thousands of traders has been impacted because of the sealing action. The MCD House passed a resolution to de-seal these shops to give relief to these traders but it was rejected by the commissioner,” Oberoi said.

In response to the mayor, the BJP spokesperson has issued a press statement challenging Oberoi to “either deseal the shops across the city or take punitive measures against MCD officials including the commissioner for not allowing desealing.”

According to the BJP, “Truth of the LSC (local shopping centre) case is that if the MCD seals shops as directed by the Judicial Committee of the Supreme Court, they will have to refund the traders the amounts they paid: therefore they are avoiding the matter.”

‘Violation of land laws’

Shops and restaurants were sealed in several markets of the national capital during a drive by the MCD against land law violations. The sealing drive took place in Defence Colony, Rajinder Nagar, Greater Kailash, Green Park, Hauz Khas and South Extension following orders of a Supreme Court-constituted monitoring committee.